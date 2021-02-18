MDOT’s limited resources likely worsened winter storm’s impact on central Mississippi

In Mississippi, Interstate 20 runs through multiple counties, starting at Vicksburg and running through Jackson and Meridian before crossing into Alabama.



Smith also originally said I-20 had not been pretreated because of anticipated rain that would have washed the salt, brine and slag away, essentially wasting those materials.



It’s unclear why only bridges and overpasses on that section of interstate were targeted by MDOT crews.



“We’ve got our crews out there doing as much as we can possibly do, limited just by the number of people that can be on the roads at any given time out there doing everything we possibly can to make sure that we open those roads, keep that traffic flowing,” Smith said. “And unfortunately Mother Nature is just working against us very hard. You know, it’s an uphill battle. And it’s snowing both ways, but we’re doing what we can to combat it.”



MDOT has 86 snow plows at its disposal across the state, according to public information officer Michael Flood.

The vast majority of them -- 73 -- were stationed in the agency’s northern district.



MDOT provided seven snow plows for its central district, which includes the Jackson metro area and I-20 corridor.



“We can armchair quarterback, but you know, at the time, you know, the snowplows were put in the place that we expected to be the hardest hit,” Smith said. “We just did not necessarily expect it to be this level of ice and snow sustained for this long of a period. And transporting those is not necessarily a quick thing either.”



It’s also a time-sensitive strategy, Smith said.



Once the snow hardens into ice, it’s almost impossible for a snow plow to remove it.



Gov. Tate Reeves spoke to Mississippians about the winter weather event through a Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday afternoon, the first time the governor had addressed at length the snow and ice that had crippled hundreds of thousands of residents.



Reeves spoke for eight minutes and took no questions from the thousands watching on social media.



“This is relatively unusual. One of the reasons it’s so unusual, is because right now, in our state, virtually everybody is at risk. But everyone is at different levels of risk,” Reeves said, explaining that the Mississippi Delta could be hit even harder over the next thirty-six hours with what he called “a significant amount of ice.”



Reeves said northeast and central Mississippi could see more snow and ice as well, and added that south Mississippi has the possibility of hail and tornadoes over the next day and a half.



Reeves did not mention the state of emergency during the Facebook livestream, which was issued by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann over the weekend.



Instead, Mississippi’s governor praised state agencies for their work, Mississippians for their patience, and law enforcement for dealing with 1,115 accidents since Sunday.



The governor did not address any concerns or criticisms with MDOT’s efforts to clear roads throughout the state, though he did say he was in constant communication with MEMA and the state’s department of public safety.