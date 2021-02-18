More rain & freezing rain are likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rain with areas of freezing rain are likely tonight.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, Neshoba, Winston, Leake, Scott, Smith, and Jasper counties until 6 AM Thursday. Freezing rain with up to a half inch of ice accumulation is possible in the warning area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Clarke (MS) and Pickens (AL) counties until 6 AM Thursday. Freezing rain with up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible in the advisory area.

Ice is accumulating in trees. Limbs are breaking. Power outages are also increasing again. Avoid travel if possible. If you have to travel, please do so slowly. Roads can be icy. Bridges and overpasses are icy.

A strong winter storm system tracking through our area is bring widespread rain. Where temperatures are cold enough, sleet and freezing rain are occurring. Ice accumulation will mean dangerous conditions for travel. Use extreme caution if you have to travel. Even if the roads aren’t all icy, icy spots and icy bridges and overpasses will be particularly dangerous.

By 10 PM, the icing could get nudged to the north. Rain will continue falling and could wash away a lot of the ice before morning. All rain and freezing rain will end by 3 AM. Any lingering activity will end by 6 AM. There still can be some icy areas Thursday morning, especially in our northern areas.

The low temperature will average near 34 degrees. Areas north of I-20 can be colder. Thursday will be warmer but still cold. Noon will be near 40 degrees, and we’ll warm into the lower 40s beneath a cloudy sky through the afternoon.

The sun will be back on Friday afternoon. Warmth will build over the weekend. Saturday starts with lower 20s and then warms into the mid-50s. Sunday will start near freezing and warm into the 60s.

