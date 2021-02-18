Mr. Andrew “Andy” Davis, Sr.

Memorial services for Joseph Andrew “Andy” Davis, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, 6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, Mississippi 39305.

Andy, 51, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, February 15, 2021.

Andy was born in Jackson, MS on September 30, 1969. After two years of age, his family moved to Meridian, MS where they continued to raise their children. He was a Dusty little brother and a member of Phi Kappa while he attended Lamar School. He moved to Oxford to attend the University of Mississippi, fondly known as Ole Miss, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed his Juris Doctorate at the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1995. He was a law clerk for Judge Jerry Mason and Judge Sarah Springer, practiced law at Witherspoon and Compton, was an assistant district attorney for Lauderdale County, MS, and later began his own law practice.

He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Andy enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being at the beach. He could philosophize for hours while keeping his listeners entertained but also challenged. He was funny and brilliant. He was also a loyal friend. Those he considered friends are better for knowing him. Out of all of his accomplishments, his greatest joy was found in his children. He coveted his time with them, and they made him proud to be their dad.

Mr. Davis is survived by his children, Anne Hayes Davis and Joseph Andrew Davis, Jr., and their mother, Stacy Jackson Davis; his parents, Dr. Donald Smith and Lynne (Ruble) Davis, Sr., all of Meridian; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Eleanor Davis of Oxford; his brother-in-law and sister, Michael and Alicia Davis Johnson of New Orleans; nieces and nephews, McClellan Davis, Arden Davis, Dylan Cummins, Lydia Cummins, and Clancy Johnson; his aunt, Doris Williams; and two cousins, Mary and Libby Williams.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claude Doan and Margie (Smith) Davis; and Joseph Thomas and Ardis (Dunlap) Ruble.

Visitation for close friends and family will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the University of Mississippi Foundation, P.O. Box 1519, Oxford, MS 38655; Central United Methodist Church P.O. Box 1706, Meridian, MS 39302; and Russell Christian Academy Building Fund, 1844 D HWY 11/80 East, Meridian, MS 39301.

