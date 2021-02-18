Memorial services celebrating the life of Mr. Mitchell “Mickey” Clark will begin at 2:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021 at Northpark Church with the Reverends Greg Comp, Justin Keene, and Jeff Hancock officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Clark, 75, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mickey was born December 5, 1945 in Meridian, MS the son of Mitchell “Dick” Lee Clark and Augusta “Gussie” Clark Covington. He served as an engineer for Kansas City Southern Railway from 1965- 2005, during these years, Mickey worked hard to provide for his family. Mickey trained many engineers through his tenure at KCS; he never had an accident and was known by all colleagues for his work ethic and his dedication throughout his career. After his retirement, he enjoyed the next 16 years working around the farm, cutting grass, spending time with his family, and friends. He also enjoyed his evening phone conversations with Billy Barrett. Over the last few years, Mickey loved working in the woods with his good friend Bobby Barrett at Barrett Logging Company. Mickey was also a long-time member of Northpark Church, where he was very active in the Men’s Brotherhood.

Mickey was married to the love of his life Silbie McDonald Clark for 50 years and they had two children Candace Clark (Mike Marlow) and Jody Clark and his wife Kristina. Mickey and Silbie have six grandchildren, all of them to whom he devoted much of his time and love. Nicholas Reid and wife Katie, Kaleb Clark, Hayden Clark, Shelby Kate Clark, and Sydney Hoffer. Mickey also leaves behind his brother-in-law Jerry McDonald and wife Judy of Hayden, AL; sister-in-law Sandra McDonald; his cousin Ronnie Null, whom he loved like a brother, and his wife Gloria, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mickey is preceded in death by his parents Dick and Gussie Clark Covington.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to Northpark Church or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Honor of Nicholas Reid.

The Clark family will receive guests from 1:00pm until 1:45 at the church prior to service time. Facial coverings are required to attend services. There will be amble space to spread throughout the sanctuary for all to attend.

