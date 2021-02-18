Graveside services for Mr. Willie C. Moore will be held on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Cephus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Porterville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moore, 67, of Meridian, who died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 19th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home