Mr. Willie C. Moore

Willie C. Moore
By Letisha Young
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Graveside services for Mr. Willie C. Moore will be held on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Cephus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Porterville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moore, 67, of Meridian, who died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 19th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel.

