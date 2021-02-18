New power outages, icy bridges reported across region

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another round of rain and freezing rain in East Mississippi caused problems for many communities Wednesday night.

Power outages, downed lines and trees and snapped branches were reported from Philadelphia to Collinsville to Bailey to North Hills Street in Meridian Wednesday night.

The power outage situation is unfortunate as line crews worked very hard to restore power to customers for much of the day. At one point Wednesday, less than 75 outages were reported in the Meridian area.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, those numbers are rapidly rising as that additional round of rain, freezing rain and sleet pushed through the region.

Customers without power as of 6 p.m:

Mississippi Power: 3, 541

EMEPA: 5,706

Poweroutage.us reports 75,198 customers without power

