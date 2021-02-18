Advertisement

New power outages, icy bridges reported across region

Rain and freezing rain Wednesday night made a bad situation even worse in some areas
Power outage
Power outage(AP Images)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another round of rain and freezing rain in East Mississippi caused problems for many communities Wednesday night.

Power outages, downed lines and trees and snapped branches were reported from Philadelphia to Collinsville to Bailey to North Hills Street in Meridian Wednesday night.

The power outage situation is unfortunate as line crews worked very hard to restore power to customers for much of the day. At one point Wednesday, less than 75 outages were reported in the Meridian area.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, those numbers are rapidly rising as that additional round of rain, freezing rain and sleet pushed through the region.

Customers without power as of 6 p.m:

Mississippi Power: 3, 541

EMEPA: 5,706

Poweroutage.us reports 75,198 customers without power

