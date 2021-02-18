Advertisement

Post office temporarily suspends service for multiple ZIP Code areas in state

Winter weather is again disrupting some U.S. Postal Service operations.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at post offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas beginning with 386, 387, 388 and 389.

There will be no retail service, mail delivery or drop off services in those areas, according to a USPS news release.

Post offices, however, will be open in the following ZIP areas:
369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, 396 and 397.

