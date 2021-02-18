Advertisement

Rose Hill Water Association issues Boil Water Advisory

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Advisory Thursday.

Here’s the association’s press release:

After a repair to the main water line, Rose Hill Water Association would like to issue a boil water advisory for customers in the service area

-From the intersection of CR 1840 and 1848, down CR 1848 toward Hwy 18.

The advisory will be updated when clear samples have been obtained.

