Rose Hill Water Association issues Boil Water Advisory

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Advisory Thursday.

Here’s the association’s press release:

After a repair to the main water line, Rose Hill Water Association would like to issue a boil water advisory for customers in the service area

-From the intersection of CR 1840 and 1848, down CR 1848 toward Hwy 18.

The advisory will be updated when clear samples have been obtained.

