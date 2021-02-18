Second Ice Storm In Three Days Slaps Mississippi & Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second ice storm in three days slammed East Mississippi Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and ice accumulation have been causing the problems.

Heavy rain is saturating the ground, then ice accumulates on the tree limbs, making them top heavy. They topple and uproot. Tree limbs are snapping with loud pops.

Fallen trees are disrupting traffic flow across the area.

In Lauderdale County, LEMA reports downed trees, large limbs, and power lines caused by ice accumulation around Bailey, Collinsville, and the north side of Meridian.

Neshoba County EMA reports heavy icing on trees and power lines with numerous trees and power lines down. Ice accumulation was reported as high as 0.40″.

Kemper County EMA reports numerous trees are down, blocking roads and bringing down power lines. About 38% of the county is without power in the cold Wednesday night. Northwest Kemper County reportedly has more than a quarter inch of ice accumulation.

Trees are reportedly falling in Newton County, especially in Newton.

Ice accumulation up to 0.25″ is bringing down trees and power lines in Louisville. Trees are down along Highway 14 between Louisville and Macon.

