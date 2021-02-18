Advertisement

Second Ice Storm In Three Days Slaps Mississippi & Alabama

(WJRT)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The second ice storm in three days slammed East Mississippi Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and ice accumulation have been causing the problems.

Heavy rain is saturating the ground, then ice accumulates on the tree limbs, making them top heavy. They topple and uproot. Tree limbs are snapping with loud pops.

Fallen trees are disrupting traffic flow across the area.

In Lauderdale County, LEMA reports downed trees, large limbs, and power lines caused by ice accumulation around Bailey, Collinsville, and the north side of Meridian.

Neshoba County EMA reports heavy icing on trees and power lines with numerous trees and power lines down. Ice accumulation was reported as high as 0.40″.

Kemper County EMA reports numerous trees are down, blocking roads and bringing down power lines. About 38% of the county is without power in the cold Wednesday night. Northwest Kemper County reportedly has more than a quarter inch of ice accumulation.

Trees are reportedly falling in Newton County, especially in Newton.

Ice accumulation up to 0.25″ is bringing down trees and power lines in Louisville. Trees are down along Highway 14 between Louisville and Macon.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city is asking people to limit travel to essential personnel because of still-hazardous...
Meridian curfew extended
Damage in North Hills
North Hills neighborhood suffers “worst ever” damage due to ice
A winter storm Feb. 15-16 has shut down mail delivery.
What? USPS suspends retail, delivery to numerous ZIP codes Tuesday
Power outage
Mississippi power outage update
I-20 in Scott and Warren counties remained closed Tuesday due to numerous accidents.
Interstate 20 remains closed in Scott, Warren counties