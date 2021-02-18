Advertisement

Southern Miss baseball moves opening day to Saturday

(Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics)
(Courtesy: Southern Miss Athletics)(WTOK)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle fans will have to wait an extra day for Southern Miss to begin its baseball season.

Southern Miss athletics announced Wednesday that Friday’s opening game against Northwestern State will be pushed back to Saturday.

The decision was due to winter conditions preventing Northwestern State from traveling to Hattiesburg in time for the Friday game, according to USM.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to kick off the season against Northwestern State with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

USM will instead play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon. Both games will be a full nine innings.

The two teams will conclude the series with a game Sunday at 1 p.m.

