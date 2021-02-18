Advertisement

Southern Pine Electric working to restore power outages

Heavy precipitation put additional strain on already ice-laden trees Wednesday night, causing limbs to break or the trees to fall.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Southern Pine Electric Cooperative couldn’t catch a break this week. Just as linesmen were “making significant progress” in restoring power to customers affected by Monday’s winter storm, Mother Nature sent a second storm surging on the heels of the first.

In a matter of hours, outages went from about 5,500 to more than 27,000 as the heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already ice-laden trees, causing limbs to break or the trees to fall. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 24,460 outages remained, including 1,495 in Jefferson Davis County, 1,096 in Jasper County and 541 in Covington County. Southern Pine crews have been joined by 120 additional linesmen and 60 more right-of-way crew members

The Thursday morning list of outages included:
Simpson County 4,702

Newton County 4,220

Smith County 3,645

Copiah County 2,709

Rankin County 3,266

Scott County 1,966

Jefferson Davis 1,495

Jasper County 1,096

Lawrence County 765

Covington County 541

Lincoln County 32

Clarke County 14

Hinds County 8

Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line. instead call 1-800-231-5240. or by using a MyPower account.

For more information or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, click here.

