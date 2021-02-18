Southern Pine Electric working to restore power outages

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Southern Pine Electric Cooperative couldn’t catch a break this week. Just as linesmen were “making significant progress” in restoring power to customers affected by Monday’s winter storm, Mother Nature sent a second storm surging on the heels of the first.

In a matter of hours, outages went from about 5,500 to more than 27,000 as the heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already ice-laden trees, causing limbs to break or the trees to fall. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 24,460 outages remained, including 1,495 in Jefferson Davis County, 1,096 in Jasper County and 541 in Covington County. Southern Pine crews have been joined by 120 additional linesmen and 60 more right-of-way crew members

The Thursday morning list of outages included: Simpson County 4,702



Newton County 4,220



Smith County 3,645



Copiah County 2,709



Rankin County 3,266



Scott County 1,966



Jefferson Davis 1,495



Jasper County 1,096



Lawrence County 765



Covington County 541



Lincoln County 32



Clarke County 14



Hinds County 8



Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line. instead call 1-800-231-5240. or by using a MyPower account.

For more information or to view Southern Pine’s outage map, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.