Southern Pine Electric working to restore power outages

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Southern Pine Electric Cooperative couldn’t catch a break this week. Just as linesmen were “making significant progress” in restoring power to customers affected by Monday’s winter storm, Mother Nature sent a second storm surging on the heels of the first.
In a matter of hours, outages went from about 5,500 to more than 27,000 as the heavy precipitation put additional strain on the already ice-laden trees, causing limbs to break or the trees to fall. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 24,460 outages remained, including 1,495 in Jefferson Davis County, 1,096 in Jasper County and 541 in Covington County. Southern Pine crews have been joined by 120 additional linesmen and 60 more right-of-way crew members
|The Thursday morning list of outages included:
|Simpson County 4,702
Newton County 4,220
Smith County 3,645
Copiah County 2,709
Rankin County 3,266
Scott County 1,966
Jefferson Davis 1,495
Jasper County 1,096
Lawrence County 765
Covington County 541
Lincoln County 32
Clarke County 14
Hinds County 8
Southern Pine asks that members never go near a downed power line. instead call 1-800-231-5240. or by using a MyPower account.
