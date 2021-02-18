Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power are reporting massive outages across the area tonight.

Both EMEPA and Mississippi Power told Newscenter 11 their crews were called off at 10 p.m. due to hazardous conditions from the storm currently moving through.

EMEPA and Mississippi Power both said their crews will be out at daybreak to resume the restoration process.

So, if you are still without power as of 10:00 p.m., be prepared to be without it throughout the night.

Mississippi Power has also called in additional crews from their Coast Division lines as well as support from their sister company, Alabama Power.

Here are the number of outages in surrounding counties as of 10 p.m., according to poweroutage.us.com:

Lauderdale county: 14,273

Kemper county: 4,033

Neshoba county: 8,521

Newton county: 9,872

Clarke county: 865

