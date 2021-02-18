Funeral services for Mr. William Earl “Bill” Cooper, Sr. will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Walls and Brother Bud Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Church of God in Clarke County.

Mr. William Earl Cooper, Sr., age 81, of the Middleton Community, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Cooper was born March 14, 1939 in the Snell Community to the late William Edgar and Minnie Inez Cooper. William retired from James River Paper Mill after 36 years; he was affectionately known there as “Sparkplug.” In younger years, he volunteered with the Snell Volunteer Fire Department. William loved the Lord and was involved in his church for many years. He served as church treasurer for at least 30 years and could often be found cutting the grass or helping with upkeep. Additionally, he enjoyed serving in prison ministry along with Brother Bud Thomas. He was a great Christian example to his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Carolyn Cooper; his children, Frank Turner, Melinda Prince (Dennis), William “Buddy” Cooper, Jr., Kelly Ritchie (George), Cindy Turner, Happy Cooper, and Jennifer Flint (Raymond); his grandchildren, Ashley Young, Tori Shoemaker, Ivey Ritchie, Jessi Hicks, Stephen Ritchie, Bailey Glenn, Haleigh Anderson, Brenah Flint, and Aubrey Flint; twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Diane Waltman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard Cooper and Edith Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with a charity of donor’s choice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19 from 12:00 until 12:45 prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721