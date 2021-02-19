Central Electric issued update on power restoration
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association reported Friday that linemen continued making progress in restoration efforts from the winter storm, after experiencing sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. As of 11 a.m., CEPA said 14,098 members were without electric service. In a statement on its website, the utility said damage was extensive with numerous broken poles, wires and trees down.
|Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, CEPA said.
|It encouraged members to prepare for prolonged outages and said additional crews arrived Friday from Mississippi and Arkansas to assist in service restoration.
The following is a breakdown of the outages by county (as of late morning):
Kemper County – 152
Leake County – 1,309
Attala County – 1,469
Neshoba County – 7,928
Newton County – 2,176
Rankin County - 8
Scott County – 1,056
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system: 1) Name and address of electric account; 2) Phone number to reach you if needed; 3) Be sure to tell CEPA if your neighbors have power and you do not.
