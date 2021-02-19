Central Electric issued update on power restoration

It encouraged members to prepare for prolonged outages and said additional crews arrived Friday from Mississippi and Arkansas to assist in service restoration.



The following is a breakdown of the outages by county (as of late morning):



Kemper County – 152

Leake County – 1,309

Attala County – 1,469

Neshoba County – 7,928

Newton County – 2,176

Rankin County - 8

Scott County – 1,056



To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system: 1) Name and address of electric account; 2) Phone number to reach you if needed; 3) Be sure to tell CEPA if your neighbors have power and you do not.



