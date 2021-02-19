Epic weather week featured some broken weather records

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two ice storms in three days sounds like a lot, and those of us who dealt with them this week can attest to the notion that it is a lot.

Weather went to extremes even beyond the two ice storms in three days this week that led to an incredible number of power outages and trees down all across East Mississippi and West Alabama.

A growing list of weather records, some of them a century old, were broken this week around those two ice storms.

Monday broke a record low temperature, hitting 16 degrees in the morning. That knocked down the record low of 18 degrees, which was set in 1943.

Tuesday broke a record low temperature, hitting 14 degrees in the morning. Another record was grand-slammed out of the ball field. That record 16 degrees, from 1991.

Tuesday also broke a record high temperature for the COLDEST high temperature on record. The day only warmed to 22 degrees, shattering the previous 126-year-old record-coldest-high of 32 degrees that was set in 1895.

Wednesday broke a daily rainfall record for the date. A lot of the rain froze into ice, as we well know. Meridian Regional Airport report 2.21 inches of rain, which squashed the previous record of 1.74 inches, set 95 years ago in 1926.

