Lauderdale Co. food drive scheduled for next Wednesday

Cars lineup for food giveaway
Cars lineup for food giveaway(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After having to cancel the food drive in Lauderdale County due to weather, the next giveaway is a go.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department expects two large trucks of food next Wednesday, Feb. 24.

If you need food or would like to get food for someone in need, you can go to the Lauderdale County Agri-Center on Highway 19 S. from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The lines can be very long, so you are encouraged to lineup as early as possible.

