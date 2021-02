MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will distribute face masks and sanitizer Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 600 11th Avenue. The drive-through will be on the 6th Street side of the church.

Mt. Calvary said it wants to help the community be aware of the virus and stay safe.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.