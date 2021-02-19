Advertisement

Meridian Salvation Army to serve hot meals to those in need

Meridian Salvation Army back at Faith Baptist Church providing hot meals to those in need
Meridian Salvation Army back at Faith Baptist Church providing hot meals to those in need(Staff)
By Emily Erikson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army canteen will be at Faith Baptist Church Friday morning serving hot meals, coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and fruit to those in need.

They will be at the church 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m.

There will only be coffee served at 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army encourages anyone who has been without power, water, or is simply in need to stop by.

Faith Baptist Church is located at 5050 Hwy 19 N.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off
Power outage
New power outages, icy bridges reported across region
Ice Storm Damage in North Hills
Damage in North Hills described as “worse than Katrina”
Crews are responding to outages.
DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight

Latest News

Doug Stephens: “Damage is comparable to Hurricane Katrina”
Doug Stephens: “Damage is comparable to Hurricane Katrina”
Southeast Lauderdale Tigers banner in gymnasium
Southeast Lauderdale will open Friday as a warming station
Epic weather week featured some broken weather records
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens.
Doug Stephens: “Damage is comparable to Hurricane Katrina”