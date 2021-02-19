Meridian Salvation Army to serve hot meals to those in need

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Salvation Army canteen will be at Faith Baptist Church Friday morning serving hot meals, coffee, hot chocolate, pastries, and fruit to those in need.

They will be at the church 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m.

There will only be coffee served at 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army encourages anyone who has been without power, water, or is simply in need to stop by.

Faith Baptist Church is located at 5050 Hwy 19 N.

