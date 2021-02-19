Advertisement

Laud. Co. drive-through vaccinations will take place Saturday

Lauderdale County's rescheduled MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site is on for Saturday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments, WIC centers, and offices except those in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne, Jones, Covington, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Lauderdale counties are closed Feb. 19.

MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination sites that were previously rescheduled for Saturday are cancelled except those in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest, Pike and Lauderdale counties. People who had cancelled appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and notified by phone, e-mail, or text.

MSDH COVID-19 testing sites in Lowndes and Hinds (Farmer’s Market) counties are cancelled for Saturday. All patients have been advised to reschedule for a later date.

Check the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com for the latest in cancellations.

