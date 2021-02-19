Neshoba officials respond to power outages

Resident Jessica Harris says the storm damage is bigger than her now. She is now concerned about the safety and well-being of her family members and two cats. The temperature in her house is at 26 degrees. She begs Central Electric to inform people when power and water will be restored.



“We were told they were preparing.” Harris said, “I know you can’t fully prepare. But to just tell somebody in this day in age that they will be without power for up to 10 days, maybe. With no word from anybody, it’s very frustrating.”



Resident Bryan Linkins says it has been challenging dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm.



“It’s been rough.” Linkins said. “Going through the neighborhood and seeing all of the tree branches down. Hearing the limbs crack at night. It’s been pretty rough.”



Philadelphia Mayor James Young says out of town crews are assisting Philadelphia Utilities to put those power lines back up after the severe weather.



“They are working to put those power lines back up. Don’t know a timeline.” Young said, “But they are out there now even as we speak.”



County Administrator Jeff Mayo agrees with the mayor. Mayo says crews are working around the clock to restore power.



“With those outside resources, as well as resources for Central Electric that they are bringing in and putting out there. They’re going to get power restored as quickly as possible. But certainly under the conditions it is going to take a little while,” Mayo said.



The Mississippi Baptist Disaster Relief Feeding Team will be providing meals to those who are without power beginning with the first meal on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 4 p.m. and continuing on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. at the following locations:



Neshoba Baptist Center

Salem Baptist Church

New Bethel Baptist Church

High Hill Baptist Church

Linwood Baptist Church

Spring Creek Baptist Church

Bethsaida Baptist Church

County Line Baptist Church

Antioch Baptist Church

Sardis Baptist Church



The Westside Community Center is also serving as a warm station Friday from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday. Doors open at the center at 6 p.m.