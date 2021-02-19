North Lauderdale Water Association issues advisory

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Lauderdale Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to loss of system pressure resulting from a prolonged regional power loss. All members and water customers of the system who have experienced or will experience a complete loss of pressure or flow at some between the early morning hours of Feb. 18 and system restoration are subject to this notice.

Affected communities and roads include: Lauderdale

Daleville

Briarwood

Bailey

Center Hill

West Lauderdale Schools

Highway 45 North of Sam Lackey Rd.

Highway 39 North of Old Country Club

Poplar Springs

Highway 493 North of Poplar Springs

Highway 495

King Road

Pine Springs Rd.

Masonic Lodge

Regions north to the county line, excluding Meridian Naval Air Station, which has its own water supply.

As a precaution, those affected should not use tap water for drinking, making ice cubes, preparing food, or brushing teeth without first boiling it vigorously for at least one minute.

North Lauderdale Water will be testing water to determine residual chlorine disinfection levels and submitting samples to the state laboratory for contaminant testing for the next several days. Members will be contacted when the water passes all tests and boiling is no longer necessary.

Members may call the North Lauderdale Water Association office at 601-681-6157 or check its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northlauderdalewater for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.