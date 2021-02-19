One more hard freeze, then finally warmer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the low-to-upper-20s. Wind chills are in the the mid-to-upper-teens. We’re starting the day with mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will be decreasing throughout the morning hours. We should see abundant sunshine area-wide by the late-morning/early afternoon. Winds today will be from the north-northwest at 8-12 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. High temperatures will be in the low-40s, with wind chills in the mid-to-upper-30s.

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight and winds will die down, but it will get quite cold. A hard freeze warning is in effect for Neshoba, Winston, Scott, Leake, and Noxubee Counties from 6 tonight to 9 Saturday morning. Temperatures in these counties will drop into the upper-teens. Elsewhere, Saturday morning lows will be in the low-20s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. I suspect that most, if not all, of the ice will have melted by sunset on Saturday.

Morning lows by Sunday will drop to around the freezing mark Sunday morning, but afternoon highs will climb into the low-60s. Scattered showers are set to return Sunday night into Monday. There will be no wintry precipitation with this system, and severe weather is not expected. We’ll see lots of sunshine again by Tuesday and Wednesday as highs warm through the 60s. Scattered showers will be possible again by Thursday as highs approach the 70 degree mark.

