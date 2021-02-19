Doug Stephens: “Damage is comparable to Hurricane Katrina”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Public safety officials presented Meridian City Council with an update on the widespread chaos in Lauderdale County after this second wave of devastating winter weather.

Public safety director, Doug Stephens told council, the damage done is comparable to Hurricane Katrina.

Stephens followed up with 24 homes to do an assessment on their property damage and electrical issues. He says many electrical problems must be fixed before power can be restored.

Stephens says based on the data collected; the recovery process is going to take time.

During the city council meeting, Stephens was notified that power was restored in a lot of homes.

“At this point, you know I addressed with council. Even in our meeting, over 300 residents with Mississippi power have received power.” Stephens said, “So, those numbers are going to continue to come down.”

Stephens encourages people to stay off the roads-- especially in areas where power is being restored.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.