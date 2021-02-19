Southeast Lauderdale will open Friday as a warming station

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has announced Southeast High School will be open Friday, February 18, as a warming station. It will be open from 9 AM through 1 PM.

School District Communications Director Andrea Williams said many Lauderdale County School District families have been without power. Many still are. The district is opening Southeast High School in an effort to assist those in need.

While the school is open, residents who are still without power will be able to go to the school for warmth.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.