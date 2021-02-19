Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale will open Friday as a warming station

Southeast Lauderdale Tigers banner in gymnasium
Southeast Lauderdale Tigers banner in gymnasium(WTOK Sports)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has announced Southeast High School will be open Friday, February 18, as a warming station. It will be open from 9 AM through 1 PM.

School District Communications Director Andrea Williams said many Lauderdale County School District families have been without power. Many still are. The district is opening Southeast High School in an effort to assist those in need.

While the school is open, residents who are still without power will be able to go to the school for warmth.

