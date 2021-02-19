Warming begins, but nights are still cold

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold is still here, but it will gradually lose its grip on our area this weekend.

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We will cool to upper 20′s and lower 30′s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 22 degrees. Saturday will be sunny. After a cold start, we will warm quickly to a high temperature of 54 degrees.

The Rest Of The Weekend

The second half of the weekend will be even warmer. The sun will shine on Sunday, and we will warm from near 30 degrees in the morning to near 64 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds may begin building Sunday afternoon, but rain will hold off until after midnight.

Our Next Weather Maker

That rain that arrives overnight Sunday is our next weather maker. Rain will begin after midnight and fall through early Monday morning. Most of the rain should exit the area by 8-9 AM Monday. Some adjustment in the timing is possible, so be sure to check back over the weekend for updates.

Warming Continues

The warming will be temporarily stopped on Monday with that rain. Steady warming will begin again on Tuesday. Our high temperatures could be near 70 degrees by next Wednesday and Thursday.

