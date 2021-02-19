Waste Pro sets schedule for storm debris collection
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Waste Pro will be running grapple trucks, beginning Saturday, Feb. 20, to begin clearing storm debris from hardest hit areas of Meridian.
|All garbage collection and debris services for Meridian will resume their regular schedules beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
|Normal services resume starting Feb. 22 in Louisville and Leake County as well.
Waste Pro was able to get to some of its service areas this week, in Decatur, Stonewall, Newton and Philadelphia.
