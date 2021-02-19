Wintry cold lingers, but the wintry precipitation is over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are finished with the ice, and we will begin slowly warming and thawing after an icy, dangerous week.

Dangerous Cold Lingers

Dangerous cold is still with us Thursday night and Friday night. For those without electricity: dress for the cold. Wear multiple layers of warm, loose-fitting clothes and sleep beneath multiple heavy blankets to stay warm. If you have electricity and can offer a warm place to sleep tonight for someone without power, please do. If you are too cold, hypothermia can happen quickly. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL YOU ARE COLD TO DRESS UP. You can always remove a layer of clothing if you’re too warm.

Also, be sure you’re eating well and drink water to give your body the energy to warm itself. Water is especially important. Warm drinks are tempting, but your body loses water just from breathing. You know that puff of a cloud you see when you breathe out? That’s moisture your body is losing, and you’re losing it even if you don’t see that cloud from your breath.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy. We will cool to the upper 20s and lower 30s through 10 PM. We will begin clearing overnight. The low temperature by morning will average near 24 degrees. Wind chills can be 5-10 degrees lower than the temperatures. Friday will become sunny. Warming will begin, but we will still be chilly. The high temperature will be near 44 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Friday night and Saturday morning cools to around 20 degrees for the low. Colder areas north of I-20 will cool into the teens. Warming will become more noticeable on Saturday afternoon as we warm to near 55 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a morning low near 31 degrees and an afternoon high near 61 degrees.

Our next weather maker will arrive late Sunday night and bring rain that will fall through Monday morning. Monday will be cooler with a high of just 58, then we’ll cool to near 33 by Tuesday morning. That cooling will be short-lived, and we’ll warm into the 60s on Wednesday afternoon and to near 70 by Wednesday and Thursday.

