2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: BiJen Patel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - BiJen Patel is a senior at meridian high school and what motivates him to succeed is his passion for competition.

“I love and thrive competition,” Petal said. “I always want to be the top student and always want to be better than everyone, and I guess competition is what helps me.”

Patel is currently ranked number one in his senior class and has a 4.38 GPA. Being number one in your class, plus a multi-sport athlete is tough and something his English teacher Matthew Evans appreciates about him.

“it shows that he is focused and shows he is dedicated, and it shows he is someone that can handle responsibility,” Evans said. For someone who is focused and dedicated and truly responsible. I don’t think there is anything he couldn’t do if he set his mind to it.”

That focus and motivation in the classroom also helps his coaches and teammates.

“It’s great for me on the team because he motivates the other students,” Zachari Ruff head tennis coach said.

Even though some might say it’s a hassle to do all Patel does, he doesn’t agree. He just loves to learn and to get better at everything he does.

“I love playing soccer, I love playing tennis and I love playing every sport,” Patel said. “So it’s not really more of a hassle it more exciting for me. I enjoy playing, I enjoy studying, I enjoy learning and I enjoy thriving in the classroom.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.