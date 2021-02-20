Advertisement

2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: BiJen Patel

BiJen Patel WTOK All-Scholastic nominee
BiJen Patel WTOK All-Scholastic nominee(Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - BiJen Patel is a senior at meridian high school and what motivates him to succeed is his passion for competition.

“I love and thrive competition,” Petal said. “I always want to be the top student and always want to be better than everyone, and I guess competition is what helps me.”

Patel is currently ranked number one in his senior class and has a 4.38 GPA. Being number one in your class, plus a multi-sport athlete is tough and something his English teacher Matthew Evans appreciates about him.

“it shows that he is focused and shows he is dedicated, and it shows he is someone that can handle responsibility,” Evans said. For someone who is focused and dedicated and truly responsible. I don’t think there is anything he couldn’t do if he set his mind to it.”

That focus and motivation in the classroom also helps his coaches and teammates.

“It’s great for me on the team because he motivates the other students,” Zachari Ruff head tennis coach said.

Even though some might say it’s a hassle to do all Patel does, he doesn’t agree. He just loves to learn and to get better at everything he does.

“I love playing soccer, I love playing tennis and I love playing every sport,” Patel said. “So it’s not really more of a hassle it more exciting for me. I enjoy playing, I enjoy studying, I enjoy learning and I enjoy thriving in the classroom.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Widespread outages across East Mississippi, crews called off
Ice Storm Damage in North Hills
Damage in North Hills described as “worse than Katrina”
Crews are responding to outages.
DEEP FREEZE: Tens of thousands without power across East Mississippi
Winter Weather Advisory - Thu, Feb 18, 2021
Freezing drizzle can cause more problems Thursday
Meridian
Damage from the winter storm? Send us your pictures!

Latest News

Quitman Panthers advance in state basketball tournament
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys
In the classroom and on the racetrack, Dale Earnhardt is still a major influence.
Twenty years after his death, the legacy of ‘The Intimidator” lives on
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Bijen Patel (Meridian)
2021 All-Scholastic Sports Team: Bijen Patel (Meridian)