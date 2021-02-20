City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name Address Charge Dorian Scruggs, 1994 Homeless Shoplifting, Willful Trespassing Jarrod Gingell, 1978 2309 56th Ct, Meridian Shoplifting, Willful Trespassing Dustin L Sullivan, 1993 3334 CR 320, Enterprise Disorderly Conduct Roylanda McAllister,1980 918 38th Ave., Meridian DUI Other Alondra D Jefferson, 1990 8296A Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd, Toomsuba DUI Samuel E Brewer, 1966 2218 47th Ave., Meridian DUI Other Roger Jacks, 1979 626 21st St., Apt. 24, Meridian Public Drunk

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:18 PM on February 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

