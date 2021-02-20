City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|Address
|Charge
|Dorian Scruggs, 1994
|Homeless
|Shoplifting, Willful Trespassing
|Jarrod Gingell, 1978
|2309 56th Ct, Meridian
|Shoplifting, Willful Trespassing
|Dustin L Sullivan, 1993
|3334 CR 320, Enterprise
|Disorderly Conduct
|Roylanda McAllister,1980
|918 38th Ave., Meridian
|DUI Other
|Alondra D Jefferson, 1990
|8296A Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd, Toomsuba
|DUI
|Samuel E Brewer, 1966
|2218 47th Ave., Meridian
|DUI Other
|Roger Jacks, 1979
|626 21st St., Apt. 24, Meridian
|Public Drunk
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:18 PM on February 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
