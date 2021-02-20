Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameAddressCharge
Dorian Scruggs, 1994HomelessShoplifting, Willful Trespassing
Jarrod Gingell, 19782309 56th Ct, MeridianShoplifting, Willful Trespassing
Dustin L Sullivan, 19933334 CR 320, EnterpriseDisorderly Conduct
Roylanda McAllister,1980918 38th Ave., MeridianDUI Other
Alondra D Jefferson, 19908296A Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd, ToomsubaDUI
Samuel E Brewer, 19662218 47th Ave., MeridianDUI Other
Roger Jacks, 1979626 21st St., Apt. 24, MeridianPublic Drunk

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to February 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:18 PM on February 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

