Golf returns to ECCC after three years

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier this month, the East Central Community College Board of Trustees voted to reinstate the men’s golf program.

ECCC formally had a golf team from the 1970′s through spring of 2018. The program was suspended due to budget cuts by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, according to ECCC’s Director of Athletics Paul Nixon.

“My understanding is there was a financial crunch that hit all the Mississippi community colleges. I believe everyone across the state suspended or dropped a sport or two,” Nixon said. “Golf was the sport East Central chose with the understanding that it was suspended and not dropped.”

After a three year hiatus, the golf program will return to action in the fall of this year. Chris Clark, who served as head coach from 2011-2018, will reprise his role.

In his final season as head coach in 2018, Clark was named the Mississippi Association of Coaches Community College Golf Co-Coach of the Year. He is looking forward to the opportunity to teach young golfers again.

”I’ve missed being around the kids, watching them compete and just building those relationships with kids,” Clark said. “That was something i really enjoyed for the eight years that i did it and i’m looking forward to being able to do that again.”

The program’s return has already generated buzz across campus.

“We have some current students who have expressed interest,” Nixon said. “So far within the athletic department and across campus it’s been a very positive response.”

It’s been less than two weeks since golf was given the green light to return, but Clark is already busy trying to bring in players to the program.

“I’ve already called some potential prospects and right now, it’s about making phone calls and getting back into the junior golf environment,” Clark said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to get out and see some of the high school players this spring and recruit some players who are looking to compete in our league.”

Current and prospective East Central students interested in joining the men’s golf team should contact Chris Clark via email at cclark@eccc.edu or at (601) 635-6245.

