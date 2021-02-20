Advertisement

Roads reopen for most in Newton County

Hundreds of people still without power
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Newton County, Miss. (WTOK) - While some roads reopenEd for thousands of people in Newton County, the damage of the devastating winter storm isn’t over.

According to EMA Director Robby Richardson, a lot of people are still without power.

A few roads and bridges were still not passable due to limbs and trees that have fallen and taken power lines with them.

He said Tuesday was a nightmare. Richardson also said that he expects all the roads to be open as of Friday.

“We still have several people in the county without power. That is due to the trees, debris, power lines that are on the roads. I urge people to not mess with them because some of the power lines could be hot. I suggest that you don’t mess with the trees that are on the roads in the county right now,” said Richardson.

Richardson said that power should be restored in the county Monday.

