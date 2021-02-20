Advertisement

Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat

Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council Ward 4 seat is up for grabs with current councilwoman Kim Houston running for mayor.

Newscenter 11 spoke with a candidate that is campaigning to be a fresh face for the position.

Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring. Walker told Newscenter 11 she’s excited to see what happens and said she’s ready to share her ideas to help Ward 4.

Those ideas include improving education, community, and the youth.

“We always sit on the sidelines, talking from the outside, and looking on the inside. I want to be on the inside, looking on the outside helping the people that are in my community and the city. I am going to be a voice for them,” said Walker.

Newscenter 11 will be reaching out to other candidates in all 5 wards.

