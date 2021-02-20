Advertisement

Students send heartwarming messages to healthcare workers

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Several students took a break from the learning to draw messages of gratitude, in support of frontline workers battling COVID-19.

5th graders at Clarkdale Elementary are working on a “showing some love” project for local healthcare workers.

Each child put their creative skills to work by drawing special pictures and thank you messages.

Though there is light at the end of the tunnel, the fight against COVID-19 continues.

One teacher said she hopes the messages of encouragement and support give their spirits a lift.

“To me, it is important because I have a lot of family members who are nurses and doctors. I see the toll that it has on them every day. I see how hard it is for them to continue fighting. We want to do what we could to support them,” said 5th grade teacher, Veronica Culpepper.

The pictures were distributed to the hospitals in Meridian this week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
North Lauderdale Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to loss of system...
North Lauderdale Water Association issues advisory
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County's rescheduled MSDH drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site is on for Saturday.
Laud. Co. drive-through vaccinations will take place Saturday
Storm damage in Neshoba County.
Neshoba officials respond to power outages

Latest News

According to EMA Director Robby Richardson, a lot of people are still without power.
Roads reopen for most in Newton County
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
Meridian’s historic 5th Street seeking revival of past glory
Meridian’s historic 5th Street seeking revival of past glory
Southeast Lauderdale keeps the community warm
Southeast Lauderdale keeps the community warm