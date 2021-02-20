Students send heartwarming messages to healthcare workers

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Several students took a break from the learning to draw messages of gratitude, in support of frontline workers battling COVID-19.

5th graders at Clarkdale Elementary are working on a “showing some love” project for local healthcare workers.

Each child put their creative skills to work by drawing special pictures and thank you messages.

Though there is light at the end of the tunnel, the fight against COVID-19 continues.

One teacher said she hopes the messages of encouragement and support give their spirits a lift.

“To me, it is important because I have a lot of family members who are nurses and doctors. I see the toll that it has on them every day. I see how hard it is for them to continue fighting. We want to do what we could to support them,” said 5th grade teacher, Veronica Culpepper.

The pictures were distributed to the hospitals in Meridian this week.

