Sunny Sunday ahead!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have stayed dry all day and the snow and ice has started to melt much more. However, side roads do still have some ice so stay cautious while driving. The Johnson Dodge traffic camera is showing the much clearer roads and more drivers hitting the streets.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40′s through dinner time and by 8 PM we will be in the upper 30′s. If you decide to go for a run tonight it will be a clear and dry night, but we will be cooling quickly. By the time you are going to bed we will be stay in the upper to mid 30′s and cool to the lower 30′s. Once Sunday morning begins, we will be in the lower to mid 30′s with clear skies sticking around. We will have a much warmer day today as temperatures reach the mid to lower 60′s through the afternoon.

A few clouds will start to build in by Sunday evening and we could see a few isolated showers by late Sunday night. A wind chill in the morning will keep us cold making it feel like the lower 30′s with wind gust up to 20 miles per hour. However, by the afternoon it will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and temperatures in the mid to lower 60′s. As Sunday evening rolls around, we will be starting to see some clouds move in and these will bring in rain that will last into Monday. This is associated with a cold front that will knock our temperatures back down into the upper 50′s for Monday.

The rain will slack off through the day, but we will stay cool. Tuesday and Wednesday we will remain dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. More rain returns by Thursday and last into the weekend, but this rain will be more scattered and not as widespread. Overnight we will be in the mid 40′s as the rain moves in, and then drop into the lower 30′s with clear skies. Once the rain returns by Thursday, we will see less variation in our overnight lows, and we will stay in the mid to lower 40′s.

