Central Electric issues outage update

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric service in its 7-county coverage area.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Central Electric Power Association issued a news release Sunday stating that it had over 80 additional employees from electric cooperatives in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas assisting its crews to restore power to 7,142 members, as of 10 a.m., who were without electric service.

Central said linemen and right-of-way crews were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

The following is a breakdown of its outages by county:
Kemper County – 77
Leake County – 175
Attala County – 156
Neshoba County – 5,194
Newton County – 1,141
Rankin County - 2
Scott County – 397

The utility said it experienced sustained power outages throughout its 7-county service area.

To report an outage, visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call 601-267-3043.

Please leave the following information on our outage system:
1) Name and address of electric account
2) Phone number to reach you if needed
3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. Central asked for your patience as it continues working through the restoration process.

