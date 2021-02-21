Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 390 new cases reported Sun.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 390 new cases and 0 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 290,632 as of February 20.

So far, 6,553 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,365,065 as of February 14. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 264,456 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

Latest News

Jackson woman resorts to melting snow to drink in order to take her medications
Jackson woman who melted snow to take medication still without water
Ward 4 SOT 2
Ward 4 SOT 2
Water
LCSD Water Problem
Ward 4
City Council Ward 4