Advertisement

New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash

Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery(WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Air Force has released new information about the pilots killed in a T-38 trainer jet crash near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.

The public affairs office said one of the pilots was Scot Ames Jr., 24, from Perkins, Indiana. He was an instructor pilot with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Columbus, Miss.

The student pilot was from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force, according to the Air Force. The student pilot’s name is not being released at this time and will be provided according to Japan’s established process.

“We are a close-knit family and the loss of our teammates affects us all,” said 14th Flying Training Wing commander Col. Seth Graham in a press conference Saturday. “The strength of our bond is what will help us get through it together. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and our teammates today.”

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. The jet was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base.

Graham said the flight wasn’t unusual. Student pilots are sent to do a “cross-country training mission.”

Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart Jr. the crash site was in a wooded area near but not on the airport’s property in the area of Lamar Road and Selma Highway.

There are houses in the area, including a mobile home park, but Taggart said the jet did not hit any structures.

Taggart said the jet was flying from Columbus to Tallahassee, Fla. at the time of the crash. However, Graham said it he is not positive where the plane was heading.

The Air Force will be investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

Latest News

MSDH continues outreach in minority communities during COVID-19
MSDH continues outreach in minority communities during COVID-19
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
Central Electric issues outage update
Jackson woman resorts to melting snow to drink in order to take her medications
Jackson woman who melted snow to take medication still without water
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 390 new cases reported Sun.