Advertisement

Sports 02/20

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
North Lauderdale Water Association has issued a boil water notice due to loss of system...
North Lauderdale Water Association issues advisory
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Storm damage in Neshoba County.
Neshoba officials respond to power outages
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

Latest News

Sports 02/20
ECCC has reinstated its golf program which ran from the late 1970's to 2018
Golf returns to ECCC after three years
Quitman Panthers advance in state basketball tournament
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys