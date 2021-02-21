State Representative donates water bottles to LCSD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The North Lauderdale Water Associated has issued boil water noticed for customers through Tuesday.

That is a major problem for all Northeast and West Lauderdale School campuses as they prepare to reopen Monday.

Thankfully, Representative Billy Adam Calvert came to the rescue.

School officials said they are grateful he is donating and distributing roughly 4,000 bottles of water to all schools in the district.

“Our campus is currently without water. We hope to get that turned back on this weekend. Until then, our kids will be under a boil water notice due to the recent weather that we had. We were without power for a little bit but we have been without water for a few days now. Once they get the water turned back on, we have to turn off our water fountains. We need water for our kids. You’re so thankful for Representative Billy Adam Calvert for donating water to our campus to help our students out in this critical time of need,” said Leigh Rodgers, West Lauderdale Middle School Assistant Principal.

These water bottles will help fill the void due to a mandatory boil water advisory is in place until Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.