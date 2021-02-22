Advertisement

2,300-acre prescribed burn happening in Jones Co. Monday

The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a 2,300-acre prescribed burn in Jones County Feb. 22.
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a 2,300-acre prescribed burn in Jones County Feb. 22.(AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in or will be traveling through Jones County Monday, you may notice a large amount of smoke in the air. That’s because the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a 2,300-acre prescribed burn in the county.

Burn crews will be working along State Route 15 and Forest Service Roads 270, 213 and 201C.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

Forest Service officials say smoke from the burn may be visible throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
Central Electric issues outage update
The North Lauderdale Water Associated has issued a boil water notice for customers through...
State Representative donates water bottles to LCSD

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new cases, zero new deaths and 93...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 242 new cases reported Monday
Power outage
Thousands still without power in East Mississippi
Trade School
Trade School
City Council Ward 1
City Council Ward 1