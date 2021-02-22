2,300-acre prescribed burn happening in Jones Co. Monday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - If you live in or will be traveling through Jones County Monday, you may notice a large amount of smoke in the air. That’s because the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a 2,300-acre prescribed burn in the county.

Burn crews will be working along State Route 15 and Forest Service Roads 270, 213 and 201C.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

Forest Service officials say smoke from the burn may be visible throughout the day.

