COVID-19 in Alabama: 485 new confirmed cases on Monday

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 485 new confirmed cases added Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 485 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 382,331 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 105,189 probable cases of COVID-19.

There have been 7,526 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

The state reports 44,767 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 867 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

The state’s risk indicator lists the 4-county west Alabama region of Sumter, Choctaw, Pickens and Marengo counties currently as low-risk for COVID-19.

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw546232,469
Sumter981314,518
Marengo2,3855411,197
Pickens2,230539,917

There have been 264,621 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

You may track statistics statewide and for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

