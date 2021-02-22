Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 242 new cases reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new cases, zero new deaths and 93 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 242 new cases, zero new deaths and 93 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 290,874 as of February 20.

So far, 6,553 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,365,065 as of February 14. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 264,456 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeaths
Clarke167370
Kemper89122
Lauderdale6728224
Neshoba3742165
Newton221851
Wayne249940

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

