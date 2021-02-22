Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination site update from MSDH

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said there could be longer than usual wait times in the coming days at its drive-through vaccination sites.

Because of severe winter weather last week, MSDH has had to schedule more appointments than usual for this week (as make-up dates), in order to reduce delays in getting as many Mississippians vaccinated as possible.

People who have vaccination appointments should arrive 15 minutes early, and please keep to your assigned appointment time.
The MSDH Central Office in Jackson will be closed Tuesday due to lack of water.

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory will remain open for all services, including water testing and clinical testing.

More information is available from MSDH here.

