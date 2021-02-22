Advertisement

Crimenet 2_22_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tecaria Lashae Miller.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tecaria Lashae Miller.

Miller is a 21-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 2″ in height, weighing 106 pounds.

She is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with aggravated assault.

If you know where Miller can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

