First Responders: Flight Paramedic Jeremy Pogue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We first introduced you to Jeremy Pogue in November of 2016. He was and still is the fire chief at Martin Volunteer Fire Department, but Pogue has since added a new career to his resumé. He’s now a flight paramedic with PHI Air Medical in Meridian.

Pogue started volunteering with Martin right out of high school. He eventually took a job at the Meridian Fire Department in 2007 where he worked until 2013. It was in 2011 that he realized what he ultimately wanted to do.

“I saw a helicopter. I was actually in a training class with the Meridian Fire Department. Part of that class was setting up a landing zone and getting simulated patients to the LZ. When I saw that I was like, ‘this is what I want to do.’” Pogue explained.

Having no medical training at the time, Pogue decided to transition to EMS. He knew he wanted to become a flight paramedic, but that would take years of learning. He never lost sight of the goal and made it happen.

“It took from 2011 to January of 2020 to get to this point. It was a very long road but a very good adventure to get to this point,” Pogue said.

Flight paramedics deal with some of the sickest or most injured patients. Pogue said it can be challenging at times.

“Sometimes there’s not a great outcome for the patients and that bothers anybody. We are all human and you cannot take the human factor out of what you do,” Pogue said.

After each flight they discuss what happened. They focus on what went right and try to figure out ways to make the next response even better.

“If you make a mistake, the patient is who pays the price. If you can learn from those mistakes moving forward, then it kind of alleviates some of the stress. It alleviates some of the emotional burden you deal with and next time you have it in your forethought,” Pogue said.

His family has been behind him 100 percent. He said he couldn’t have come this far without his wife and children.

“They are very supportive. They love coming to visit and seeing the helicopter. Sometimes when they’re here we will get a flight and they enjoy that. It’s really cool for me to see them enjoy that. It’s icing on the cake,” Pogue explained.

Pogue will continue his role in serving the public for as long as he can. For him, there’s no end when it comes to helping people and the community.

“I love the fire service. I’ll never let that go completely. It’s what got my heart into public service. Trying to make a difference and being involved in the community you were born and raised, you get to see that difference that you make,” Pogue said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.