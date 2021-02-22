Local church donates over 8,000 water bottles

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church in Meridian is paying it forward to families in need of water in Houston, Texas.

As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, Newell Chapel Church is donating over 8,000 water bottles.

Pastor Gerald Hudson said that the church will distribute 8 to 10 more pallets of water to continue its mission of giving back.

“The thousands of bottles of water won’t cover the millions of people that need it. It is going to make a difference to a few families. We are glad we can do that,” said Pastor Gerald Hudson.

If you will like to help this organization and its mission, you can drop off water bottles at 1404 13th avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.