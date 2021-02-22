Advertisement

Local church donates over 8,000 water bottles

As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, Newell chapel church is...
As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, Newell chapel church is donating over 8,000 water bottles.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church in Meridian is paying it forward to families in need of water in Houston, Texas.

As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, Newell Chapel Church is donating over 8,000 water bottles.

Pastor Gerald Hudson said that the church will distribute 8 to 10 more pallets of water to continue its mission of giving back.

“The thousands of bottles of water won’t cover the millions of people that need it. It is going to make a difference to a few families. We are glad we can do that,” said Pastor Gerald Hudson.

If you will like to help this organization and its mission, you can drop off water bottles at 1404 13th avenue.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

Latest News

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Rain will last through the morning, but clear skies will appear by the afternoon.
Rain will move through in the morning, but blue skies will return by the afternoon.
Jeremy Pogue, flight paramedic for PHI Air Medical.
First Responders: Flight Paramedic Jeremy Pogue
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash