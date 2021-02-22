Local mother starts trade school in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A mother that lost her son 6 years ago is making her dream a reality. Her goal is for others to be able to chase their dreams.

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian. Director and Instructor Sherren Smith said the school opened on January 5th.

Since then, 30 students have already enrolled in multiple programs. Dream Chasers offers phlebotomy, CAN, CPR, and some re-entry programs as well as online.

“I grew up as a teen mom with a lack of access. I had so many things that I want to do and didn’t have the access to do it. I’m trying to make sure that I bring that to our community to have access to trade. It’s for those who aren’t ready to go to colleges right now,” said Smith.

“Ms. Sherren is a very good instructor. She has helped me in so many ways that I have accomplished. So days, I will call her with discomfort or disbelief. She just lifts me,” said student Briana Griffin.

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School is located at 3701 8th Street Suite B in Meridian. For more information, call (601) 479-3792.

