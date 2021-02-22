Advertisement

Local mother starts trade school in Meridian

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A mother that lost her son 6 years ago is making her dream a reality. Her goal is for others to be able to chase their dreams.

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian. Director and Instructor Sherren Smith said the school opened on January 5th.

Since then, 30 students have already enrolled in multiple programs. Dream Chasers offers phlebotomy, CAN, CPR, and some re-entry programs as well as online.

“I grew up as a teen mom with a lack of access. I had so many things that I want to do and didn’t have the access to do it. I’m trying to make sure that I bring that to our community to have access to trade. It’s for those who aren’t ready to go to colleges right now,” said Smith.

“Ms. Sherren is a very good instructor. She has helped me in so many ways that I have accomplished. So days, I will call her with discomfort or disbelief. She just lifts me,” said student Briana Griffin.

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School is located at 3701 8th Street Suite B in Meridian. For more information, call (601) 479-3792.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
A jet has crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport, according to Executive Airport Director...
2 killed after military jet crash in Montgomery County
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 19, 2021

Latest News

Rain will last through the morning, but clear skies will appear by the afternoon.
Rain will move through in the morning, but blue skies will return by the afternoon.
Jeremy Pogue, flight paramedic for PHI Air Medical.
First Responders: Flight Paramedic Jeremy Pogue
Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
MSDH continues outreach in minority communities during COVID-19
MSDH continues outreach in minority communities during COVID-19