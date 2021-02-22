MEMA issues preliminary winter storm damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Monday it’s working with counties to put together damage assessments from winter weather that caused widespread outages and hazardous road conditions the week of Feb. 15.

MEMA said the state must reach more than a $4.5 million threshold of damages to request a major disaster declaration for public assistance.

Last week, Neshoba County Emergency Management Agency reported one storm-related fatality to MEMA that happened due to a car crash. Over the weekend, MEMA received an additional report of a storm-related death in Oktibbeha County also, due to a traffic accident. This brings the total of statewide storm-related deaths to two.

The following official damage reports have been submitted to MEMA by the following counties: • Adams County – 1 home affected; 4 businesses affected

• Chickasaw County – 5 businesses affected

• Clay County – 2 businesses affected

• Copiah County – 2 businesses affected

• Grenada County – 10 homes affected; 1 business affected

• Marshall County – 1 home affected; 1 business affected

• Oktibbeha County – 2 homes affected

• Smith County – 1 business affected

• Warren County – 6 homes affected

• Washington County – 15,000 homes affected because of water supply issues



*These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process



With many residents still without power and running water, MEMA will continue to work to fulfill supply requests from the counties.



Currently, MEMA has delivered and/or is processing the following requested resources:

• Bottles of water – 131,040

• Disaster Reservist Personnel – 14

• Tarps - 160



If there are immediate unmet needs, MEMA encourages you to contact your county emergency management agency.

A list of those county contacts can be found here. Resources must be requested through the county EMA to be submitted to MEMA for resource coordination.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.