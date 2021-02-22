Advertisement

Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.(Cheyenne Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Gray News) - Police in Wyoming have announced a missing toddler was found dead after his remains were found in a dumpster.

Cheyenne police announced Friday afternoon they found 2-year-old Athian Rivera dead shortly after posting to Facebook that he was missing.

**UPDATE** The child was found to be deceased. This incident is still under investigation by the Cheyenne Police...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Friday, February 19, 2021

Wyoming News Now reports that law enforcement isn’t sharing many details, and investigators have yet to reveal if there is a suspect in the toddler’s death.

“This investigation is active, and we do not suspect there is any present danger to the public,” Cheyenne Police Department public information officer Alexandria Farkas said.

County and state law enforcement agencies assisted Cheyenne police in the search for the toddler.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus Air Force Base holds news conference after 2 pilots killed in crash near Montgomery
New information released about pilots killed in Air Force jet crash
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School made its way to Meridian.
Local mother starts trade school in Meridian
Romande Walker is throwing her hat in the ring.
Romande Walker running for Ward 4 seat
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 7,142 members of Central Electric Power Association were without electric...
Central Electric issues outage update
The North Lauderdale Water Associated has issued a boil water notice for customers through...
State Representative donates water bottles to LCSD

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
LIVE: Garland says Justice Dept. must be politically independent
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins