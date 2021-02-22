Advertisement

More than 3,000 Lauderdale Co. residents remain under boil water notice

North Lauderdale Water Association
North Lauderdale Water Association(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The winter storms of last week are still causing problems this week. Several parts of the viewing area have been under a boil water notice.

Lauderdale County District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells says the water associations are working to get everything back in order.

“It’s my understanding that when the power associations restored power, they got to work on getting the pumps back up. It was a lengthy process, obviously,” Wells said.

According to the North Lauderdale Water Association, before things can return to normal, it must have one clean sample returned from the health department. The company said it hopes the boil water advisory will be lifted Wednesday.

“We did go a couple of days without water. I was actually getting contacted from constituents asking for help. North Lauderdale Water is not connected to us. I think a lot of people might not understand that it’s a separate entity to Lauderdale County,” Wells said.

The water association has been inundated with phone calls from residents. At least one person asked if filtered water from things like a refrigerator needed to boiling. Currently, anyone that’s under the boil water notice should boil any water coming into their home through pipes for at least one minute.

If you are one of the nearly 4,000 customers impacted, the North Lauderdale Water Association’s website and Facebook page should have all of the information you need.

“Boil that water. We are doing the same thing at my house. It’s hard to remember, especially when you go to brush your teeth and want to run the toothbrush under the faucet. Just get some bottled water and be diligent about doing that over the next few days. We will get through this,” Wells explained.

